Vestor Capital LLC Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CNI opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

