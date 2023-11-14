Vestor Capital LLC Sells 75,231 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 75,231 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $135.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

