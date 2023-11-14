Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RBOT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 118.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 912,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 368,308 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

