Vicarious Surgical’s (RBOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 88,617 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 118.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 122.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
