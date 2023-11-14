Vicarious Surgical’s (RBOT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 88,617 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 118.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 122.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.