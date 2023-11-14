Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.1 %

VIPS stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.