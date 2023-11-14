Vodafone Group Public Limited Plans Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.6 %

LON VOD opened at GBX 74.62 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 69.73 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 103.24 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.98.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 93 ($1.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.30 ($1.33).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.