Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74,227 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $126,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $167.87.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

