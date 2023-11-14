Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Increased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

