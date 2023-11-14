Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Decreased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

Watsco stock opened at $374.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

