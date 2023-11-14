WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

