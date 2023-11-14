Wedbush Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Underperform

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

