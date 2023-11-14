Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

