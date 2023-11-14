Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

