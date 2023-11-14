West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WST opened at $338.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.24 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

