Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW) Short Interest Update

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.