Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given New GBX 5,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,453.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,520.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65).

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

