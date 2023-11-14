Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given New GBX 5,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
WPM stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,453.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,520.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65).
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
