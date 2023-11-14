Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a one year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,453.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,520.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 4,324.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

