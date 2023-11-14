Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,000 at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,453.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,520.38. The company has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65).

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 4,324.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

