White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Holdings Lowered by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $44,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,501.43. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,502.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,477.97. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,276.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

