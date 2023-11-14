Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of -471.46, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

