Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Xcel Energy worth $123,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

