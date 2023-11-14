Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Xencor accounts for 2.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,458 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

XNCR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 9,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

