ZEON (ZEON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,762.40

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $26,762.40 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

