Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 87,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,903,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,870 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,124,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 723,654 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.