Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,431 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

