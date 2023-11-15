1,258 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,126,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

