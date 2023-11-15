16,000 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. DexCom comprises 0.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 3.1 %

DXCM stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

