20,237 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 91,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,543,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,562,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 158,567 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 198,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,083. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

