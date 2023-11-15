2,450 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.