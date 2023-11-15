2,457 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,953 shares of company stock worth $9,886,781. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

