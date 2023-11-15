25,000 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.6% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,259. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.