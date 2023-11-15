295 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

