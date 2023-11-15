400,000 Shares in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Getty Images as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GETY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

GETY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $248,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,857.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock worth $3,560,134. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

