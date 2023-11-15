453 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at KLA
In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KLA Stock Up 3.3 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
