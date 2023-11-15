453 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 3.3 %

KLAC stock opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.16 and a 200-day moving average of $467.06. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $546.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.