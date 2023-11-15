4,934 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,934 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.