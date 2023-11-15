4,988 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.