65,266 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

