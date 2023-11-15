6,590 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.
BCE Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE BCE opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.01%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
