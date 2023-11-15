8,524 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 832,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

