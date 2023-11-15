AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 307,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,227,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

