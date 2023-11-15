Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 5,000 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,735.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acme United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acme United in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACU

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.