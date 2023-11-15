Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.04. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 63,131 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James M. Kilts purchased 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,903.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,454.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,903.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $279,766 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $775.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.