Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.38. 163,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,323,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $746.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after buying an additional 1,312,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after buying an additional 558,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 472,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 388,860 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

