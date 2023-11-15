Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,397. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

AFL stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

