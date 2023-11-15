AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 134,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,831,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $784,073,000 after acquiring an additional 105,093 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 57.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 152,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 230.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 119,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $215.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

