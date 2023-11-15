AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

