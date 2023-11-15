AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 349,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.