AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Chevron by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.