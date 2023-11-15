AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $1,170,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 420.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,835 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $982.96 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $930.13 and its 200 day moving average is $934.11. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $13,932,472. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.