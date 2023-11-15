AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.